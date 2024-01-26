Drivers should expect ‘miles-long backups’ during weekend work on I-5 in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is reminding drivers that crews will be working on I-5 in Olympia and Tumwater near US 101 on Saturday and Sunday.

The left lane of I-5 will be closed in both directions approaching the US 101 interchange.

Officials are asking drivers to plan ahead.

“If people don’t change their travel plans, drivers could see miles-long backups on both directions of I-5,” said a spokesperson.

Work will begin at 5 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. During the closure, crews will repair the center barrier which has been damaged from recent crashes.

More closures are planned on Feb. 3, and Feb. 4 so the work can be finished.

WSDOT hopes drivers will remember the following when driving through the area:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds for worker and traveler safety.

Pay attention – both to workers directing travelers and surrounding traffic.

Be kind –workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.

Stay calm – expect delays, leave early, or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.













