Drivers near Mukilteo’s Rosehill could see more speed camera tickets

MUKILTEO, Wash. — The Mukilteo Police Department (MPD) announced the speed threshold for the Rosehill automated traffic safety camera will gradually be lowered starting July 10.

The camera is currently set to issue citations to drivers traveling 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit.

“In a 25 mph zone, that means drivers could travel up to 42% over the speed limit before receiving a citation,” the police department stated.

As the threshold comes down, drivers who are going even a little over the speed limit could start getting tickets.

Mukilteo Police Department says adjustment is to improve safety

The police department said the adjustment is being made to improve safety for everyone who uses the roads, especially pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

MPD added that slower speeds give drivers more time to react and reduce stopping distances, therefore lessening the severity of crashes.

“Our goal is simple: encourage safer driving and help keep Mukilteo’s roads safe for everyone,” the police department stated. “Please slow down, follow the posted speed limit, and help make our community safer.”

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