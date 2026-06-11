Drivers beware: Road work back on schedule in Lynnwood following rain delays

Overnight road work in Lynnwood is back on track following rain delays.

Pavement work near the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood was originally scheduled to begin Monday, June 8, but was postponed due to heavy rain. With sun and near record high temperatures heading into this weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is getting this project underway beginning immediately, on Wednesday, June 10.

People traveling in Lynnwood should plan for overnight closures on northbound and southbound SR 525 and multiple ramps near the I-5/I-405 interchange starting Wednesday night.

Drivers will see a number of different closures over the next week for this project.

What to expect in Lynnwood area

The Alderwood Mall Parkway on-ramp to southbound SR 525 and the southbound SR 525 ramp to southbound I-5 will close at 8 p.m. on June 11, June 14, June 15, and June 17. They will reopen at 5 a.m. the following morning.

Southbound SR 525 will close at 10 p.m. June 10 and June 16 until 4:30 a.m. the next morning between I-5 and Alderwood Mall Parkway. People will not be able to access southbound I-5 from southbound I-405 and should use Alderwood Mall Parkway or another detour route.

The right lane of northbound SR 525 will close from 8 p.m. June 14 to 5 a.m. June 15, between 148th Street Southwest and SR 99.

The northbound I-405 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. June 17 to 1 a.m. June 18.

Northbound SR 525 will close from 10 p.m. June 17 to 1 a.m. June 18, between I-5 and Alderwood Mall Parkway.

The northbound I-5 ramp to north SR 525 and the SR 525 north off-ramp to Alderwood Mall Parkway will close from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. on June 18.

Northbound SR 525 will close from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. on June 18, between Alderwood Mall Parkway and 164th Street Southwest.

Contractor crews working for WSDOT will grind and repair pavement as part of a paving project at the SR 525/I-405 interchange. This work will repave roughly 2 miles in both directions of SR 525 from the I-405 interchange to just south of 148th Street Southwest, as well as eight ramps in the area.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group