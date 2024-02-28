Driver whose car broke down hit, killed while crossing I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — A driver who got out and crossed Interstate 5 after his car broke down was hit and killed by another vehicle early Wednesday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the incident happened on northbound I-5 at Mercer Street at around 12:45 a.m.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a car with tire and rim damage pulled over on the right shoulder. For some reason, the driver then got out and crossed all lanes to get to the left shoulder.

When he crossed back to the right shoulder, he was hit by a car.

Seattle Fire Department medics tried to save the 22-year-old Marysville man, but he was declared dead at the scene.

The three left lanes were blocked for more than four hours.

©2024 Cox Media Group