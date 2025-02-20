Driver suspected of DUI rolls car, hitting power pole in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A driver of a red Hyundai was suspected of DUI after a rollover crash in Olympia.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff, TCSO deputies answered the call of a rollover crash near 10000 Steilacoom Road Southeast in Olympia.

When deputies arrived they found a red Hyundai off the road around an uphill curve.

Deputies said the driver was going twice the speed limit, crossing over a double-yellow line onto incoming traffic and crashed uphill around a curve. The car rolled and hit a power pole before coming to a stop.

One witness wrote on Facebook that the car “zoomed” past them as they approached Steilacoom Road Southeast from Kuhlman Road Southeast and saw the driver passing other cars. The witness described seeing the crash when they reached the hill.

Crews pulled the driver out of the car and only had minor injuries.

Deputies suspected DUI and were approved a warrant to take blood for testing.

Puget Sound Energy was on the scene to fix the power pole.

There was no word on whether anyone else was in the car or if the driver was arrested.

