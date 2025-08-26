Driver suspected of being intoxicated, causing serious injury crash on US 101

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says they arrested someone – suspected of being under the influence and causing a crash.

It happened Monday night in Clallam County on US 101.

Troopers says a Camaro rear-ended a truck and trailer—seriously hurting the passenger inside.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular assault for the injuries.

No word on how the passenger is doing.

