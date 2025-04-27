Driver seen going 103mph caught in Auburn after hitting spike strip

AUBURN, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a driver who led them on a chase from Federal Way to Auburn on Friday night, the WSP posted on X.

The WSP said the BMW sedan was seen going 103 miles per hour on I-5 in Federal Way, and state patrol plane ‘Smokey’ followed the driver by air instead of troopers pursuing on the ground.

The driver was tracked to Kent, then into East Auburn, where troopers deployed a spike strip and arrested the suspect after they tried to run on foot.

1/ At 20:00, a Trooper attempted to stop this BMW on I-5 near 317th in Federal Way for going 103 MPH. The vehicle took off and troopers did not pursue. pic.twitter.com/DhZAHcQOUx — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 26, 2025

