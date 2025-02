DUPONT, Wash. — A person was rescued from a car after getting trapped after a crash in DuPont.

On Friday night, a car going northbound on I-5 near the Mounts Road weigh station crashed and rolled over.

Rollover crash in DuPont (DuPont Fire Department)

Crews from DuPont Fire and JBLM answered the call and pulled one person from the car.

The person was taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries was not made available.

There is not information on what led to the crash.





