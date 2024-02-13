Driver rescued after cyclist hears groaning from car down embankment near Woodinville

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A cyclist rescued a driver stuck down an embankment near Woodinville on Monday night after hearing growing from the car below.

According to Eastside Fire & Rescue, at about 8:30 p.m. a passing cyclist reported a car that had fallen 20 feet down an embankment.

Crews worked to rescue the driver who had been trapped for an unknown amount of time and transported them to Harborview Medical Center.

Special thank you to the cyclist! Stay aware of your surroundings, it could safe someone's life! — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) February 13, 2024

