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Driver rescued after car found dangling 20 feet over embankment in Tacoma

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: Tacoma Fire Department
Driver rescued after car found dangling 20 feet over embankment in Tacoma Photo: Tacoma Fire Department (Photo: Tacoma Fire Department)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Fire Department (TFD) says crews pulled a driver out of their car after it was found hanging over the edge of a parking garage on Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded just before noon to the structure near South C Street and South 21st Street.

Crews set up a chained anchor system by connecting the Chevy SUV to a Tacoma Fire vehicle and rigged a separate rope system to rescue the driver.

No injuries were reported.

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