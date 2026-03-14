Driver rescued after car found dangling 20 feet over embankment in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Fire Department (TFD) says crews pulled a driver out of their car after it was found hanging over the edge of a parking garage on Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded just before noon to the structure near South C Street and South 21st Street.

Crews set up a chained anchor system by connecting the Chevy SUV to a Tacoma Fire vehicle and rigged a separate rope system to rescue the driver.

No injuries were reported.

2100 blk S. C St, 11:56am - TFD’s tech rescue team responded to a vehicle dangling over a 20’ concrete embankment over a parking lot. Crews stabilized the car & rescued the occupant. No injuries reported. @TacomaPD is investigating the cause. pic.twitter.com/2A8KZyA95Y — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) March 14, 2026

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