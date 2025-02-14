Driver plows through fences, crashes into West Seattle home, police say

Seattle police arrested a 28-year-old woman early Thursday after she crashed her car into an occupied home in West Seattle.

Officers responded just after midnight to the 200 block of Southwest Roxbury Street, where they found the vehicle had veered off the road, plowed through two yards and a chain-link fence, and spun nearly 180 degrees before hitting the residence.

The driver was outside her car when police arrived and she appeared uninjured.

The people inside the townhome were not harmed, according to police.

Investigators determined the woman was the only person in the vehicle and had crawled out of the driver’s seat after the crash.

Officers arrested her on suspicion of driving under the influence. Her car was not drivable and was impounded.

Seattle police conducted a blood draw before the woman was booked into the King County Jail.

The Seattle Police Department urges the public to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911.





