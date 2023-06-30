Driver near Newcastle finds homemade explosive in truck

NEWCASTLE, Wash. — A driver near Newcastle was faced with a tense situation after he discovered an explosive disguised as a tennis ball in his truck.

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the driver of a pickup who was on the ramp from northbound Interstate 405 to 112th Avenue discovered a tennis ball with a fuse in it inside his truck, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The man said a window in his truck was smashed out earlier and he was heading to get an estimate to replace it when he saw the tennis ball.

He called 911 and bomb squad technicians came to the location. Exit 9 for 112th Ave from I-405 was closed for several hours.

Troopers said the tennis ball turned out to be a “dangerous improvised explosive device and would have caused great harm or death if it were to go off.”

No one was hurt.

