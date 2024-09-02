Driver killed in crash after losing control near Tenino

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A driver was killed in a two-car crash east of Tenino Monday morning.

The crash happened on southbound State Route 507 near Old Military Road Southeast. All southbound lanes are closed while troopers investigate.

One car lost control on a curve and was hit by another car, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo. The driver who lost control was killed, he said.

“Expect an extended closure while we investigate,” Dattilo said at 9:38 a.m.





