Driver involved in Whatcom County crash runs from scene, hides from police in fridge

CUSTER, Wash. — A driver involved in a crash in Custer, Whatcom County, had a very unique attempt at trying to get away from law enforcement, Washington State Patrol (WSP) said.

A driver was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Sunday on I-5, but they ran off, WSP said.

Even though the driver ran, a K9 and drone were able to track them quickly.

The driver was found hiding in an unplugged fridge outside.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, WSP, and Ferndale and Bellingham Police responded.

