Driver hospitalized after crash with semi-truck

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Puget Sound Fire says a driver was taken to the hospital after getting into a crash with a semi-truck.

It happened on 83rd Avenue South.

Firefighters had to use specialized equipment to free the driver.

The person was treated for moderate injuries before being taken to the hospital.

No word on what caused the crash.

