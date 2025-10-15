Driver having medical emergency hits semi on highway in Fife

FIFE, Wash. — Lanes of northbound I-5 are back open in Fife after a car hit a semi-truck trailer.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say there are minor injuries.

The driver had a medical emergency while behind the wheel.

Tacoma Fire pulled them to safety. No word on how the person is doing.

Lanes were blocked for about an hour.

