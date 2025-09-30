Driver handed $1,800 ticket for ignoring these rules of the road

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A reminder from Washington State Patrol that ignoring the rules of the road can cost you.

Trooper Rick Johnson said he stopped someone going 108 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone.

“Crashing at 108 MPH would be devastating. Slow down,” Trooper Johnson said.

On top of that – Trooper Johnson noted the driver had no license, no insurance, and expired tabs.

The driver was issued a $1,800 ticket for the infractions.

The driver was not arrested and allowed to pull the car off the freeway and call for a licensed driver to come pick them up.

“When possible, we try to find reasonable alternatives prior to impounding vehicles,” Trooper Johnson said.

