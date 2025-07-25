Driver goes 130mph across I-90 floating bridge, crashes into barrier

SEATTLE — Washington State Patrol says they tried to stop a driver who was going more than 130 miles per hour Friday – but he didn’t get very far.

Troopers spotted the driver heading westbound on I-90 across the floating bridge.

They didn’t chase him because it would be too dangerous, but they found him a short time later on the ramp to Rainier Avenue.

Troopers say his car went over the barrier and landed on the South Rainier to the eastbound I-90 ramp.

The driver walked away without any serious injuries.

He was arrested for eluding, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment.

