Driver fleeing police crashes into porch in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — An alleged DUI driver crashed into a person’s porch while trying to flee capture, Washington State Patrol said.

On Thursday, troopers tried to pull the driver over at the off-ramp from southbound I-5 to the Tacoma Mall. The person kept driving and a pursuit ensued.

Troopers said the vehicle ran through several stop signs during the pursuit, and the eventually crashed through a wood fence and struck the deck of a house near the intersection of 39th and Thompson.

Both occupants of the vehicle were quickly taken into custody.

The driver is being held for eluding law enforcement and DUI.

No one was injured.

The deck was damaged, but the house is still structurally sound. The home was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

