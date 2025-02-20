Local

Driver crashes into semi stopped at red light in Tacoma

By KIRO 7 News Staff
TACOMA, Wash. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Tacoma.

Washington State Patrol says the driver of a black Camaro and into the back of a semi-truck carrying a fuel tank.

The semi was stopped at a red light.

Troopers say this happened Thursday morning on northbound State Route 7 at 176th Street.

The crash blocked several lanes, but they’ve since reopened.

Only minor injuries were reported.


