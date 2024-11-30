Local

Driver crashes into front of Bellevue restaurant

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Car smashes through Boiling Point restaurant in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A car crashed through the front of a Bellevue restaurant Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. at the Boiling Point restaurant on Northeast 10th Street and Bellevue Way Northeast.

Bellevue Fire says the driver thought they were reversing from a parking spot, but were in drive.

A few people had minor injuries.

Bellevue Fire says there was no major structural damage to the building.

