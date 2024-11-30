Driver crashes into front of Bellevue restaurant

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A car crashed through the front of a Bellevue restaurant Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. at the Boiling Point restaurant on Northeast 10th Street and Bellevue Way Northeast.

Bellevue Fire says the driver thought they were reversing from a parking spot, but were in drive.

A few people had minor injuries.

Bellevue Fire says there was no major structural damage to the building.

Just after 1pm a car crashed into the Boiling Point restaurant at NE 10th ST and Bellevue Way NE when the driver thought they were reversing from a parking spot. Fortunately there was no major structural damage and only a few minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/V9iJHTMXwr — Bellevue Fire Dept (@BvueFD) November 30, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group