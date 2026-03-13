Local

Driver arrested for wrong-way crash on I-5 near Birch Bay

By KIRO 7 News Staff
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Troopers with the Washington State Patrol arrested a driver for going the wrong way on Interstate 5 on Thursday.

The driver crashed at milepost 270 near Birch Bay in Whatcom County.

Troopers say there were only minor injuries.

State patrol shared the following image of the aftermath of the crash:

