Driver arrested for wrong-way crash on I-5 near Birch Bay

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Troopers with the Washington State Patrol arrested a driver for going the wrong way on Interstate 5 on Thursday.

The driver crashed at milepost 270 near Birch Bay in Whatcom County.

Troopers say there were only minor injuries.

State patrol shared the following image of the aftermath of the crash:

#WhatcomCounty, WA - One driver is in custody following a wrong way collision on I5 MP270 near Birch Bay that miraculously resulted in only minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/N1qbYXQQ6g — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) March 13, 2026

