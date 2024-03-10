Driver arrested for vehicular assault in overnight collision in Federal Way

Officers with the Federal Way Police Department arrested a man for vehicular assault after the car he was driving struck another car early Sunday morning.

At about 12:45 a.m. on Mar. 10, officers responded to the report of a serious two-vehicle collision at Pacific Highway South and Dash Point Road.

According to police, a car with two people traveling southbound on Pacific Highway South collided with an SUV traveling northbound on Pacific Highway South, as they were turning westbound onto Dash Point Road.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, had signs of impairment. He was arrested for vehicular assault and taken to a hospital.

His passenger, a woman in her 20s, suffered severe injuries and was also transported to a hospital.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.









