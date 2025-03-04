Driver arrested for DUI after sparking car chase in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A driver is under arrest after running from police on Interstate 5 over expired tabs.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) tried to stop the car because of expired tabs but decided to run.

Deputies then joined the chase after WSP asked for help in stopping the car with their Grappler.

During the chase, the car began to spark and fire can be seen coming from the back of the car.

The deputy then pulled up close to the car and grabbed it using the Grappler.

The sheriff said that after the car stopped, the driver got out and ran off.

After a short distance, the driver was caught and arrested on suspicion of eluding and DUI.

