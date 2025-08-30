Driver arrested for DUI after high-speed crash on I-5 in Seattle

A driver was arrested for DUI after a crash on southbound Interstate 5 near Corson in Seattle, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers said the collision happened late Thursday night.

Witnesses told investigators the vehicle had been speeding before it crashed.

Both the driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts at the time, according to the State Patrol.

Last night, Troopers responded to SB I-5 to Corson in Seattle for a crash. Witnesses advised the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver and passenger both weren’t wearing seatbelts. Both had minor injuries.



The driver was arrested for DUI. pic.twitter.com/CJhIxwETLD — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) August 30, 2025

They were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Officials said the driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

No other vehicles were reported to be involved in the crash.

©2025 Cox Media Group