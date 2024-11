TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says it arrested one person Friday morning for driving under the influence after causing a four-car crash in Puyallup.

It happened on State Route 161 just south of 144th street before 6:30 a.m.

At last check, it was blocking all lanes on the highway.

Traffic is being diverted onto Meridian at 144th and 152nd.

No word when the road will reopen.

One person was hurt in the crash but is expected to be okay.

