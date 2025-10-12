Driver arrested after driving the wrong way on State Route 3 near Belfair

BELFAIR, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says it arrested a driver who was driving recklessly in Belfair and eventually led deputies on a foot chase before being taken into custody.

Deputies say the driver was seen speeding through downtown Belfair.

When deputies tried to stop the driver near an elementary school, he kept going.

As the driver headed south toward Grapeview, deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Enforcement Team (SET) began a pursuit.

At some point, deputies discovered that a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officer had previously seen the driver on the wrong side of the road and speeding through a traffic light on SR 3 in Kitsap County.

SET attempted a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT), but it was unsuccessful.

However, deputies were able to flatten the truck’s tires using a stop stick maneuver.

The driver then abandoned the truck and fled on foot. Deputies chased him and took him into custody near E Krabbenhoft Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver told deputies he was under the influence of drugs at the time, had a suspended license, and believed there was a warrant out for his arrest.

A medic evaluated him before he was booked into the Mason County Jail on multiple felony charges.

©2025 Cox Media Group