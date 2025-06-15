Driver arrested after crashing into excavator in Kent construction zone

A driver suspected of being under the influence was arrested late Friday night after crashing into construction equipment on State Route 516 in Kent, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. near the I-5 interchange. Troopers said the driver entered an active construction zone and struck an excavator.

After the collision, the driver reportedly attempted to run away but was quickly stopped by construction workers at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Troopers arrested the driver on suspicion of DUI.

Before the arrest, the driver provided a preliminary breath test sample with a reading of 0.183—more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, WSP said.

The highway remained open during the investigation, though work crews were temporarily diverted.

