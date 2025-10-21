Driver arrested after crashing into construction zone on northbound 405

A driver was arrested Tuesday morning after crashing into a construction zone on northbound 405.

It happened near State Route 522 in the Bothell area.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say the driver ran into an attenuator truck. No one was hurt. Troopers believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Here’s a look at the aftermath of the crash:

This was the collision NB 405 at SR 522 earlier this morning. A suspected impaired driver ran into an attenuator truck in the construction zone. No injuries. Driver arrested. pic.twitter.com/2VMzwFH0QY — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) October 21, 2025

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says there were 246 citations issued for distracted or inattentive driving in state road work zone crashes in 2024.

“Work zone crashes aren’t just dangerous for our workers. They’re also dangerous for travelers,” WSDOT shared in a news release from earlier this year. WSDOT says in Washington travelers are more at risk in work zones than the workers. In 2024, 96 percent of Washington roadway work zone fatalities and injuries were to drivers or their passengers.

©2025 Cox Media Group