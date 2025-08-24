Driver allegedly lies to deputies about crashing into home in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says deputies responded to a call of two people screaming outside of a home in Lacey after crashing into a retaining wall on Saturday night.

When deputies arrived, a person at the scene said someone had stolen their car and crashed into the wall, TSCO said.

After investigating further and bringing out a K9 to track potential suspects, the dog eventually led back to the person claiming their car was stolen, Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders posted on Facebook.

Deputies conducted a field sobriety test and the person blew a .147 blood alcohol content level, TSCO posted.

They were booked into jail for DUI, hit and run, and making false statements.

The owner of the home told police they built the retaining wall the day before the crash, according to the Thurston County Sheriff.

