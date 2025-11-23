Driver admits to taking fentanyl after chase, arrest near SR 308

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) says that it arrested a driver who tried to evade patrol officers during a traffic stop.

Patrol officers used a PIT maneuver to force the truck to stop.

The vehicle came to a stop on State Route 3 near State Route 308.

The driver ran on foot, but a trooper caught them.

The driver admitted to taking fentanyl, and Narcan was administered multiple times.

The Washington State Patrol says no one, including the driver, was injured.

