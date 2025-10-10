Drive here often? Western WA has state’s most dangerous stretch of highway

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Western Washington is home to the most dangerous stretch of highway in the state, according to an analysis of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data by Seattle Injury Law.

The majority of the most dangerous stretches are along I-5, with the most dangerous 10-mile stretch between South 38th Street in Tacoma and State Route 18.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts explained there are several reasons why.

“It’s a busy area. It leads to the Port of Tacoma. There is a lot of semi-truck traffic. There is a copious amount of moving violations that are happening, by the hour, in this area [like speeding and aggressive driving]. It’s a high-traffic area. There’s usually construction in the area, and a lot of distracted driving,” Watts said.

From 2019 to 2023, that stretch of I-5 saw 22 fatal crashes and 25 fatalities.

“The agency [WSP] has invested more in our Target-Zero program so we can focus on this problem area that is seeing more of an influx of violations and fatalities, and collisions,” Watts said. “We’re going to be putting on patrols, and extra emphasis in the area, and just having more of a focus on this stretch of highway.

Most dangerous stretch of highway in King County on I-5

The deadliest 10-mile road stretch in King County is on I-5 from South Dearborn Street and Northeast 145th Street, with 20 fatal crashes and 20 fatalities. Other areas on the list include stretches of I-5 in Renton, Everett, and SeaTac.

WSP said it will focus on the behaviors that lead to fatal accidents.

“Our Target-Zero team has grown. We have more members on that team, where they’re focused on getting DUIs off the road and targeting aggressive drivers,” Watts said.

WSP also said every driver can do their part to make the roads safer by slowing down, giving other drivers room, not driving distracted, and not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The good news is traffic fatalities dropped all across Washington in 2024 and appear to be trending downward.

