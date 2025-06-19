Dozens of trails closed as Pomas Fire scorches over 900 acres near Entiat

ENTIAT, Wash. — Firefighters are working to get control of the Pomas Fire burning in the Glacier Peak Wilderness near Entiat.

As of Thursday afternoon, it’s burned 910 acres.

The fire started on June 13 and crews believe lightning is to blame.

Crews say winds continue to spread the fire, which has moved north into Ice Creek and northeast into Aurora Creek just west of Borealis Peak.

Right now, firefighters are looking for opportunities to use containment lines from past fires in the vicinity to help, such as the 2015 Wolverine Fire.

Over 377,000 gallons of water have been dropped on the fire, and crews will be wrapping key infrastructure, such as the Myrtle Lake bridge, with protective fire-resistant materials over the next few days.

Evacuations

None, there are no structures or homes threatened at this time.

Closures

The Glacier Peak Wilderness on the Entiat Ranger District, including Ice Lakes, is now closed for fire operations and public safety.

Mrytle Lake access is also closed. The fire is 12 air miles from the Pacific Crest Trail and currently poses no threat to that trail.

Specific trail closures include:

Entiat River Trail

Cow Creek Trail

Myrtle Lake Trail

Larch Lake Hiker Trail

Larch Lakes Trail

Garland Peak Trail from the saddle south of Fifth of July Mountain to the junction with Pomas Pass Trail

Pomas Pass Trail

Ice Creek Trail

Snowbrushy Trail from the junction with Entiat River Trail to Milham Pass

45 Mile Drive Trail

Duncan Hill Trail from the wilderness boundary to the junction with Snowbrushy Trail

Anthem Creek Trail

Pyramid Mountain Trail from Saska Pass to the junction with Snowbrushy Trail

Cool Creek Trail

Wilson Creek Trail

