Downtown Seattle Coliseum Theater is going up for auction

SEATTLE — Downtown Seattle Coliseum Theater is heading to the auction block next month.

The opening bid for the theater will start at $2 million. That is a fraction of what the building sold for in 2007 which was $13 million. It’s even less than half of that.

Currently, the theater’s building houses Monorail Espresso as well as a gallery event space.

The prime 5th Avenue location used to be home to the Banana Republic but that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. It had been there for most of the last quarter century.

Before Banana Republic was there, the building was a theater from 1916 to 1990.