Local

Downtown Seattle Coliseum Theater is going up for auction

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Downtown Seattle Coliseum Theater is heading to the auction block next month.

Downtown Seattle Coliseum Theater is going up for auction Downtown Seattle Coliseum Theater is heading to the auction block next month. (Kiro7/Kiro7)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Downtown Seattle Coliseum Theater is heading to the auction block next month.

The opening bid for the theater will start at $2 million. That is a fraction of what the building sold for in 2007 which was $13 million. It’s even less than half of that.

Currently, the theater’s building houses Monorail Espresso as well as a gallery event space.

The prime 5th Avenue location used to be home to the Banana Republic but that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. It had been there for most of the last quarter century.

Before Banana Republic was there, the building was a theater from 1916 to 1990.

home page headlines, top 7 items to curate

Most Read