Downtown Poulsbo to begin new waterfront parking program this summer

Those looking to visit downtown Poulsbo this summer should be aware of new parking changes.
The city will begin a new downtown parking program focused on high-demand areas in and near Anderson Parkway.
“There is a total of 1,289 downtown parking spaces, of which 676 are privately owned, and 611 are city-owned. Of the city-owned spaces, only 36.5% will be used for paid parking. Fees will apply only in the high-demand waterfront parking lots situated along Anderson Parkway,” the city explained.
Here’s what to expect:
- $3 per hour during peak visitor season (April 15 – October 15)
- $1 per hour during non-peak season (October 16 – April 14)
Parking fees will be collected through an app.
Payment Required:
- 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
- Six days per week
- Tuesdays will be free, along with federal holidays
Employee parking is $10 per month per employee.
Learn more about the change here.
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