Downtown Poulsbo to begin new waterfront parking program this summer

Those looking to visit downtown Poulsbo this summer should be aware of new parking changes.

The city will begin a new downtown parking program focused on high-demand areas in and near Anderson Parkway.

“There is a total of 1,289 downtown parking spaces, of which 676 are privately owned, and 611 are city-owned. Of the city-owned spaces, only 36.5% will be used for paid parking. Fees will apply only in the high-demand waterfront parking lots situated along Anderson Parkway,” the city explained.

Here’s what to expect:

$3 per hour during peak visitor season (April 15 – October 15)

$1 per hour during non-peak season (October 16 – April 14)

Parking fees will be collected through an app.

Payment Required:

10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Six days per week

Tuesdays will be free, along with federal holidays

Employee parking is $10 per month per employee.

Learn more about the change here.

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