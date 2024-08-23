Double traffic trouble: Closures on 520 Bridge, I-405 this weekend

SEATTLE, KENT, RENTON — Unless you enjoy gridlock, you might want to rethink your weekend plans if they involve two of our state’s major highways.

Two closures of parts of major Puget Sound-area highways will begin Friday night and last throughout the weekend.

The State Route 520 Bridge will be closed in both directions, as well as parts of northbound Interstate 405. Southbound State Route 167 was also set for a closure, but it has been postponed due to rainy weather in the forecast.

Northbound I-405

I-405 will close in Renton from SR 167 to State Route 169 starting at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 to 4 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.

These ramps will also be closed:

The SR 167 on-ramp to northbound I-405

The northbound I-405 off-ramp to SR 169 (Exit 4)

Crews will replace pavement panels.

SR 520 in both directions

SR 520 will be closed in both directions across Lake Washington in Seattle from 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill from 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, along with all related on and off-ramps.

The SR 520 Trail will also be closed across the lake to bicyclists and pedestrians.

During the closure, crews will pave and install utilities and lighting.

