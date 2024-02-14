Door ripped off police SUV in crash with DUI suspect in Seattle’s Interbay area

SEATTLE — A Seattle Police SUV’s door was ripped off its hinges in a crash with a DUI suspect in the Interbay neighborhood over the weekend.

Officers were called to the crash at 15th Avenue West near West Boston Street shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The officer was heading south on 15th when a driver, a 31-year-old man, turned west from Boston St. and crossed into oncoming southbound traffic, according to Seattle Police.

The officer swerved to avoid a head-on collision but crashed with the DUI suspect.

The officer and the DUI suspect were checked out by Seattle Fire Department medics. The officer went to the hospital to be evaluated. The suspect was OK.

He was then arrested and booked into the King County Jail for investigation of DUI.

©2024 Cox Media Group