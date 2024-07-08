Local

Don’t fall for this latest WSDOT Good to Go scam

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a new scam is being sent to phones across the state.

People are receiving a push notification that appears it may be from WSDOT, but it is not.

The push alert says the potential victim may have a balance with WSDOT and to avoid additional charges, they must settle a balance.

The website provided is not WSDOT. According to a WHOIS search of the domain, the domain was purchased in Peru on Sunday.

WSDOT says only use MyGoodToGo.com to pay your toll balance.

If you received the text and paid, WSDOT says you should contact your bank or credit card company immediately and tell them what happened.

The fake website also asks for the user’s drivers license number, which WSDOT says they will never ask for.


