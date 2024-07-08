Don’t fall for this latest WSDOT Good to Go scam

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a new scam is being sent to phones across the state.

People are receiving a push notification that appears it may be from WSDOT, but it is not.

Be wary of scams and fake websites! We won't ask you to make payments online anywhere but https://t.co/H0kY9lbvny

Some of the fakes may look real, or have a similar URL, but the only website to pay a bill is https://t.co/H0kY9lbvny.

We won't ask for your driver’s license number pic.twitter.com/AUmQd4NqNU — WSDOT Good To Go! (@GoodToGoWSDOT) July 8, 2024

The push alert says the potential victim may have a balance with WSDOT and to avoid additional charges, they must settle a balance.

The website provided is not WSDOT. According to a WHOIS search of the domain, the domain was purchased in Peru on Sunday.

WSDOT says only use MyGoodToGo.com to pay your toll balance.

If you received the text and paid, WSDOT says you should contact your bank or credit card company immediately and tell them what happened.

The fake website also asks for the user’s drivers license number, which WSDOT says they will never ask for.

If you provided your driver's license number it would be best to check with @WA_DOL

They provide some tips on their website: https://t.co/1zGZhqcTpI — WSDOT Good To Go! (@GoodToGoWSDOT) July 8, 2024





