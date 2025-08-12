Donor boosts reward for Federal Way shooting suspect

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound announced a big increase in the reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a deadly Federal Way shooting.

Hamse Elbi, 20, was killed while standing in his driveway after someone opened fire, according to investigators. He was critically wounded and taken by ambulance to Harborview Medical Center, and died a short time later.

The shooting happened February 1 in Federal Way near 9th Avenue South and South 310th Place. Using a K9, police canvassed the area and talked to bystanders, but so far, they have no suspect information, no motive, and no witnesses.

“There’s always somebody that knows something and may be afraid to come forward, maybe because of fear of retaliation. That’s why the Crime Stoppers concept works so well. You give the information to us, we forward it to the police, and you stay anonymous,” Jim Fuda, executive director of Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, said.

Federal Way shooting suspect reward now $11,000

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound initially offered a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charges. An anonymous donor pitched in $10,000. The hope is that a friend or family member might not be able to resist the $11,000 reward, pick up the phone, and call in a tip.

“We’re hoping that will turn some allegiances and whoever turns this in to us and the case gets solved, they will get that $11,000 anonymously,” Fuda said.

If you know anything about this shooting, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 800-222-TIPS.

