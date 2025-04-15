Donations needed for kitten recovering from horrendous injury

TACOMA, Wash. — Patches, a 9-week-old kitten, was brought into the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County (HSTPC) with a gaping, infected wound.

The HSTPC said it was a life-and-death situation when Patches first came in-- vets said he was at “imminent risk” of losing his life.

His medical team discovered that his internal abdomen was sliced open, exposing his organs.

They quickly stitched Patches’ injuries, but a pelvic radiograph later revealed fractures to both of Patches’ hips that may cause osteoarthritis or even require surgery to remove part of his femur.

Patches is now recovering in a loving foster home but will require continued care and potentially additional procedures from the HSTPC vet team.

