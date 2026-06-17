Domestic violence suspect caught after multi-county car chase

Thurston County Sheriff deputies acquired a domestic violence suspect Wednesday morning after a car chase spanning multiple counties.

According to a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, Mason County law enforcement called for assistance apprehending the suspect early Wednesday morning and Thurston County sheriff’s deputies joined the chase on Hwy 101.

A video posted by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, the dashboard camera footage from one deputy’s car shows them speeding after the suspect and using a PIT maneuver to disable the individual’s vehicle by ramming into one side of the car, pushing it off course and to the side of the road.

The video ends as four or more police cars surround the suspect’s vehicle.

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