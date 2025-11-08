Domestic violence suspect arrested after hour-long negotiation with Thurston deputies

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says a man in the Rochester area was wanted on multiple warrants for burglary, theft, and domestic violence.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning, deputies found the man at a mobile home, reportedly under the influence of meth and yelling at a K9 unit on scene, TCSO said.

Authorities negotiated with the man for over an hour as he refused to come out of the trailer, according to Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders.

Deputies entered after getting a search warrant and used a 40mm less lethal round as well as a taser while the man ran out of the back of the trailer.

The K9 named Igo tracked the man down, allowing the deputies to arrest him before he was booked into the Thurston County Jail.

©2025 Cox Media Group