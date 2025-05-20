Dog taken during Tukwila home break-in

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department is looking for the person who broke into someone’s home and stole their dog.

It happened on May 16 at a house on 56th Avenue South.

The dog is a small black short-haired chihuahua with tan front legs and some white on its snout.

Police believe they’re looking for a transient woman in her 50s or 60s with blonde hair and a thin build.

The woman is known to frequent convenience stores near Interurban Avenue and I-5.

If you see someone matching this description with this dog, call Tukwila police at (206)-241-2121 to report it.

