Dog, stolen car reunited with owner in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Olympia Police arrested a suspect and recovered a stolen vehicle with a dog inside at Capital Mall in Olympia.

On Friday, Olympia Police answered a call about a suspicious person at the Capital Mall parking lot.

A security guard gave police the license plate number of a car the person was in, which came back as stolen.

When police arrived, they found the person in the back of the car. Police arrested the suspect without incident.

Officers discovered a small dog in the back seat and quickly moved it into their air-conditioned patrol car.

The owner of the car confirmed that the suspect was the person who stole the car with the dog inside.

The suspect was booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen car.

The dog and the car were both reunited with their owner.





