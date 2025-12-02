Dog rescued after falling into crevasse in Kittitas County, stuck for over 6 hours

ROSLYN, Wash. — Seth Graham was walking his dog named Coulee with a friend in the Roslyn Urban Forest when the nearly 1-year-old Heeler Lab fell into a crevasse on Sunday morning.

She fell at around 10:30 a.m., and almost went out of sight.

“All I could see was her eyes, like with the phone, you could see her glowing eyes.” Seth tells KIRO 7.

His friend stayed with Coulee while Seth ran back down the trail and called his wife, Angel.

“I didn’t realize how bad it was gonna be until we got up there." Angel Graham said.

They started making calls to friends and local agencies to help get her out.

“We were all there for probably about six and a half hours before the Washington State animal rescue team got there.” Angel said.

Rescue teams set up a rope system and were able to bring her up and out of the crevasse.

A veterinarian was standing by as soon as she was lifted out.

“We couldn’t be could not be more grateful to the crews that came out. I mean, to have thirty or forty people around a hole to save one little dog.” Angel said.

Coulee’s family said she’s back home and only suffered bumps and bruises.

“Cou is incredibly tough — but today proved something else: our community is even tougher. We are so lucky to live in a place where first responders and volunteers show up like this," their daughter Paige wrote on Facebook.

