Dog left for dead in Echo Lake now steadily recovering, showing ‘puppy antics’

ECHO LAKE, Wash. — When a 2-year-old border collie mix named “Nicole” arrived at the Everett Animal Shelter – she was in such bad shape, she could barely stand.

Now, at times, she can barely stand still.

“She’s starting to show some of her puppy antics, like playing with toys. For her history, she’s still very trusting of people, which is great,” said Leslie Wall, assistant manager at the shelter.

Nearly a month ago, good Samaritans found Nicole wrapped in a hoodie, abandoned at the end of a driveway in the Echo Lake neighborhood of Snohomish.

“She was brought to Pilchuck Veterinary Hospital and they don’t even think she was alive, but she was and they got her stabilized. Took about three days and she weighed 13 pounds at the time. Today she weighs 28 pounds,” said Wall.

When the shelter got Nicole, she had severe cuts and sores, with bones visible under her coat.

“Our vet here said this is the worst neglect case that they’ve ever seen – of a dog that actually lived,” said Wall.

Life is much better for Nicole, who’s in a foster home, for now, and continuing with treatment for the next couple of months.

Meanwhile, it’s a case that remains under investigation.

“Someone may say, ‘ohh, I think I may know that dog’ and so if you do, reach out to Snohomish County Animal Services – they are looking for some tips,” said Wall.

Snohomish County Animal Services can be reached at (425) 388-3440.

Wall says when “Nicole” finishes treatment, she’ll go up for adoption.





