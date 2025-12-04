Dog found zipped inside suitcase in Everett dumpster, police say

A dog found zipped inside a suitcase and left in a dumpster is now recovering at the Everett Animal Shelter, according to Everett police.

The department said officers were called recently to a report of an abandoned dog behind a building on Evergreen Way.

When patrol officers arrived, they found the dog — named Binny — tied up and shut inside a suitcase that had been placed in a dumpster.

Dog found zip-tied inside suitcase in Everett dumpster, police say

Everett Officer Kargopoltseva took Binny to the Everett Animal Shelter, where staff members are caring for her and giving her “all the love, care, and treats that she deserves,” police said.

Investigators are asking the public for help to learn how Binny ended up in those conditions.

Anyone with information about her history is asked to call the Everett Police Department’s non-emergency line at (425) 407-3999.

Police also encouraged the community to consider donating to the Everett Animal Shelter to support its work caring for animals in need.

