Dog dies, family displaced after house fire in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A family is displaced after their mobile home burns killing one of their dogs in Lakewood.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday near the intersections of Lakeview Avenue Southwest and Pacific Street Southwest in Lakewood.

All the occupants were able to get out of the home with no injuries.

Mobile home fire in Lakewood (West Pierce Fire & Rescue)

Sadly, one of their two dogs died after being rescued by West Pierce Fire & Rescue crews.

According to West Pierce Fire, the Red Cross will help the family find a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group