Doctor shortage across WA causing appointment delays

SEATTLE, Wash. — A study from the American Association of Medical Colleges (AAMC) says the United States could be tens of thousands of doctors short over the next ten years.

The shortage could impact already growing wait times and delays in patient appointments.

Here in Washington, we are seeing the impacts.

John Bramhall is an anesthesiologist at Harborview Hospital, the President of the Washington State Medical Association, and a professor at the University of Washington.

“There is a shortage of physicians nationally, in Washington state,” Bramhall told KIRO 7.

He said this has been an ongoing problem for at least five years.

“We hear it all the time, not only from patients but also from clinicians,” Bramhall said.

It’s an issue that is expected to get worse. The AAMC projects a need for up to 86,000 doctors by 2036.

He tells us the COVID-19 pandemic, retirements, an aging population, not enough medical school placements, higher demand, and available Medicaid funding are contributing to the delays.

“They find it takes months, not weeks but months, if at all to get connected with an appropriate physician,” Bramhall said.

We spoke with local hospitals to see if they are stretched thin.

Virginia Mason and Providence Swedish Hospital told KIRO 7 they are feeling the impacts and are looking to fill many positions.

Bramhall said Harborview and University of Washington medical groups could use more staff members but aren’t under water.

Cassie Sauer, CEO of the Washington State Hospital Association, told us rural clinics are hurting the most, and that is creating bigger issues.

“If someone says I have been having this pain or issue, then if it lingers for six months, it can worsen, and you miss a chance for early intervention. It definitely has impacts on people’s health,” Sauer said.

All of the people in this story said that even as medical professionals, they are waiting months for appointments too, telling us this shortage can’t and won’t be fixed quickly.

Kristy Carrington with Providence Swedish said working on using new technology to help offload paperwork and filter through messages for the doctors will help with burnout rates and appointment delays.

“Recruitment and retention is big here,” she said. She told KIRO 7 that securing funding and positions available and thinking about new ways to provide care will start to shift the shortage issue.





©2025 Cox Media Group