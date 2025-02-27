Docs: Man with warrant sped away from deputies while DUI, causing a deadly crash in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. — A man with an active warrant has been arrested on several charges after he allegedly sped off from law enforcement while driving under the influence before hitting another vehicle, killing one of its occupants.

On Feb. 22, a deputy saw a car driving well over the posted speed limit on SR 509 in Burien and tried to pull the car over. The car came back registered to 27-year-old Edgar Gonzalez Moreno, who had an active felony warrant out against him for domestic violence unlawful imprisonment.

Gonzalez Moreno refused to stop and continued to speed away, according to court documents. Court documents said the deputy still followed that vehicle but did not engage in a speedy pursuit.

The deputy lost sight of Gonzalez Moreno, but soon saw that he had rear-ended another car, sending into a tree.

There were two 16-year-olds in Gonzalez Moreno’s car, but they were “relatively uninjured.” They stayed at the scene of the crash while Gonzalez Moreno ran off, documents said.

The deputy who tried to pull him over earlier caught up to him and detained him.

Gonzalez Moreno allegedly admitted that he had consumed alcohol and “showed several signs of being intoxicated,” documents said. The teens told officers that Gonzalez Moreno allegedly did cocaine while driving, according to court documents.

The other vehicle, which had hit a tree, had a family inside. A man had a fractured back and internal injuries, and his 18-year-old daughter was uninjured. However, the man’s wife died from her injuries.

She was identified as 53-year-old Cornelia Chen Glichrist. The Seattle Times said the woman, who went by Della Chan, was a Seattle filmmaker and photographer who had just participated in a screening of a documentary she directed. “She Marches in Chinatown” was Chen’s first documentary that celebrates the 70-year history of the Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team, according to the Seattle Times.

Gonzalez Moreno was taken into custody. Detectives learned that he was supposed to have an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he drove due to pending DUI charges, according to court documents.

He has been charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, felony hit-and-run, attempting to allude a pursuing police vehicle and reckless driving.

